Nigeria’s Super Eagles are versigtig for Bafana Bafana ahead of Friday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Uyo. Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties after their African Cup of Nations semifinals ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

And Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa now expects his Bafana counterpart Ronwen Williams and his brasse will have an appeltjie to skil with his side. Musa tells ESPN: “The game against South Africa is going to be tough because we eliminated them in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations. “And our Super Falcons also eliminated their women’s team from the Olympics, so they will come for revenge because they will not want us to eliminate them from the World Cup, too.

WARY: Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa “But we are playing at home so we don’t have to panic, we just have to give our best and do what we know how to do best on the pitch.” Nigeria will be without injured superstar striker Victor Osimhen, while SA on Monday were forced to replace Grant Kekana with fellow defender Given Msimango. Bafana coach Hugo Broos explains: “Grant left the camp this morning after a medical check [on Sunday night]. The doctor couldn’t guarantee that he will be ready for Friday… there was even a question mark for the game on Tuesday [against Zimbabwe].

“Secondly, Khuliso Mudau, after the medical check [following a shoulder injury suffered in the Nedbank Cup final for Mamelodi Sundowns against Orlando Pirates] we were given the guarantee that it’s not that bad and that he will be ready for the game on Friday. “Thirdly, Teboho Mokuena, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas and Ronwen Williams. There is nothing to worry about, it’s just little problems. There will be no problem for Friday.” Broos adds: “Ronwen will train a little bit less [than the other players] because he has a shoulder issue.”