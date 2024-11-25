The Red Devils started like a house on fire in front of their new coach, with Amad Diallo making a superb run from his surprise rightback position to set up Marcus Rashford in the second minute of Amorim’s rein.

Manchester United kicked off the Ruben Amorim-era with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town at Portman Road last night.

Rashford made no mistake and made it 1-0. But it proved to be a false start, as Ipswich levelled shortly before the end of the first half when Omari Hutchinson blasted the ball in from outside the area in the 43rd minute.

Ruben Amorim's first match in the Premier League ends in a draw at Portman Road 🤝#SSPremierLeague | #IPSMUN pic.twitter.com/7gT45qALi6 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 24, 2024

His left-foot strike deflected off United defender Noussair Mazraoui to beat Andre Onana.

The United keeper was unlucky to have conceded that goal and probably deserved a clean sheet for keeping two Liam Delap strikes – on either side of half-time – out of the net.