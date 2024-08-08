When Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler signed Haashim Domingo from Raja Casablanca in June, he signed a well-travelled serial winner. Domingo, 28, had just come off a season where his club had not lost once to lift the local league title in Morocco.

In the three seasons before last (from 2020-22) the Capetonian, who cut his teeth at Ajax Cape Town before moving to Portugal in 2015, won PSL league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns. And as he gears up to make his official debut for City in Saturday’s 3pm MTN8 quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Domingo says matter-of-factly when asked the potential of this City squad: “Listen, I’m a winner, so I would like to go all the way – whether it’s the MTN8, or to compete for the league title. “With regards to the team, with the balance of experience and youngsters coming through, I think we can compete. We stand a very good chance.”

HIGH HOPES: CT City boss Eric Tinkler Of his days as an “Invincible” in Morocco where he only played 10 league games and never a full 90 minutes last season, Domingo chooses to kap zip of a chapter in his career that he’s closed and would like to keep shut. But he believes his travels abroad, having also played in Norway in 2016 to add to Portugal and Morocco, have made him a better player. He explains: “Going overseas brings the discipline aspect – where I feel we [in South Africa] lack and when I say discipline I am talking of a tactical discipline.

“In SA we are more like the Brazilians, we showcase our talent but we are all over the field. Going to Europe has given me the discipline to stay in my zones and that took my game to the next level.” Domingo returns to Cape Town after 11 years and says of what he wants out of the homecoming: “The focus is to play and to continue working hard and just not lose the love of the game. “I felt like I lost it over the previous year – being on that side. I just want to enjoy my football again and then I think everything else will fall into place.”