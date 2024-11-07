Manchester City’s 4-1 Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday saw them lose three matches in a row for the first time since 2018. The defeat came after they were knocked out of the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur and had a 32-match unbeaten run in the Premier League ended by Bournemouth.

And playmaker Bernardo Silva admits the injury-hit City are in a dark place. Silva says: “We’re a bit in a dark place right now, and everything looks to be going the wrong way even when we play well. “Definitely, we need to look inside, check what we’re not doing well and start being better very quickly. Otherwise it will be difficult to come back from these losses.”

PRESSURE: Guardiola He adds: “I don’t remember in seven and a half seasons this team losing three games in a row. It just looks like everything is going in the wrong way right now.” After losing to new Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim’s team, City coach Pep Guardiola says: “It is a tough challenge [with a vrag players injured], but I am here. It will be a tough season – we knew that from the start. “But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players and try it…”