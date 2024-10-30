According to reports innie UK, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim could be in charge of Manchester United as soon as this weekend. Amorim, 39, is considered one of Europe’s leading young larneys and according to famed Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal to bring him to Old Trafford was set to be completed last night.

Romano wrote on X: “BREAKING: Manchester United are set to pay €10m exit clause for Rúben Amorim to become new manager, here we go. “Sporting confirm formal communication received from Manchester United for Amorim to be appointed. “Amorim has already said yes to Man Utd proposal...”

FOX HUNT: Van Nistelrooy Sporting Lisbon also indicated that United are ‘expressing interest to pay his [Amorim’s] £8.3million exit clause’. Amorim, who is a former Benfica and Portugal international midfielder, took charge of Sporting back in 2020 and won the club’s first league title in 19 years the following year. He followed it up by winning the title again last season. The Portuguese mentor is expected to be a keen observer when United, who will be coached by interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy following Erik ten Hag’s sacking on Monday, host Leicester at Old Trafford tonight at 9.45pm in the League Cup Round of 16.