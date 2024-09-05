Veteran Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Themba Zwane will lead the team into battle in their first two Group K African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Mamelodi Sundowns star Zwane, 35, was chosen by Hugo Broos to fill in for regular skipper Ronwen Williams, who is still out injured, as they prepare to face Uganda tomorrow and South Sudan next week.

Once deemed too old for the national team, Zwane is a stalwart on attack for Bafana Bafana and already has 47 caps to his name, scoring 12 goals to date. A statement released by the South African Football Association (Safa) on Tuesday night, reads: “Themba Zwane will captain the Bafana Bafana team that will face Uganda and South Sudan in two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in the coming days. “Coach Hugo Broos made the announcement to the team after dinner on Tuesday night and the mercurial player will lead the South African senior national side against Uganda at home at Orlando Stadium on Friday, 6 September 2024 (6pm), and away against South Sudan in their second Afcon qualifier on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

DECISION: Boss Broos “Regular captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is recovering from an injury and is not part of this camp. The team has been hard at work since arriving in camp this week and is fired up to get the Afcon campaign off to a positive note.” Williams isn’t the only big name missing for Bafana for the qualifiers, with Broos also dropping star man Percy Tau, saying he is not ready (physically or mentally) to play in these games. The other team in Bafana’s group is Congo.