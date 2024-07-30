As Premier League champions Manchester City gear up to face La Liga giants Barcelona at 1am tomorrow morning in Florida, United States, star man Erling Haaland has warned that too much football will see a decline in the level of the game.

With his Norway team not involved, the hitman could have a decent break after a long season.

But he is quoted by the Guardian as telling reporters in the US: “We all saw in the Euros as well in general how tired people were. You could see the level, you could see even in people’s faces how tired they were of football, if you can say it that way.

“That’s how it will be as well this season, not in the start, though maybe for some because some will not get a lot of vacation. But that’s the way we’re going now, I don’t think we can be sharp in every single game. We can try, but it’s difficult to be sharp if you play over 70 games a year.”