Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says he has a feeling that Erling Haaland will be even better than last season. Haaland won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last term for the second year running and started the new season off with a bang, with a superbly-taken goal against Chelsea in their 2-0 tournament-opening win on Sunday.

And Guardiola says: "I had the feeling that he feels better than last season at this stage…" Haaland, 24, played in his 100th match for City and showed great strength and ball control after getting the ball from Bernardo Silva to hold off Blues defenders before dinking the ball past goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez. Of his goal, Haaland says: "It's three points and a perfect start. The first game is always hard for everyone, it doesn't matter if you have a pre-season or not.

“I actually had a long pre-season so that’s good. I don’t actually feel perfect because I’m not in the perfect shape... “I don’t know if you remember last year, Sanchez had a great save on me, because he always stays a lot on the line, that’s why I took a few extra touches. “Then he’s rushing out and I knew exactly what to do. I think it was a really good goal. I remember his save from the last year, it’s been irritating me for a long time.