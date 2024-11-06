Aresenal will take the field at the San Siro at 10pm tonight, looking to klap the toppies of the Champions League, Inter Milan, on their home soil. Hosts Inter have the oldest starting XI in the Champions League this season (30 years 139 days) and have also give the most minutes to over 30s so far this term.

The Gunners, though, will know that with age comes experience and wisdom and will know that they have to be at their best if they are to get the better of the Lautaro Martinez-led Italian team. Inter are vuurwarm this term and are currently second on the log in Serie A, with seven goals from Marcus Thuram and a further five from fellow striker Martinez helping them to seven wins and three draws in 11 matches. THREAT: Inter captain Martinez In the Champions League, they are seventh with two wins and a draw in three matches – a similar record to tonight’s visitors.

Furthermore, Inter are unbeaten in their last eight matches, while Arsenal lost two of their last five matches – going down to Newcastle 1-0 in their last league match. Defender William Saliba knows they have to pick themselves up, telling the club’s website: “We have two big games to come back with the win. I think we will do it if we give everything. “[Inter is] a big game, if we win we have the confidence back and we have to do it. We all want to play big games like these.”