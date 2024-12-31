Arsenal will go all out to regain second place in the Premier League when they travel to Brentford in the first game of the year tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

In third place – behind Liverpool on 45 points and Nottingham Forrest on 37 – ahead of last night’s matches, the Gunners currently have 36 log points.

Nine points behind leaders Liverpool, former Gunner Bacary Sagna believes his ex-team have to hit the ground running in the new year by klapping early goals against the Bees.

Sagna tells Paddy Power: “In matches when teams try to make it hard for them, if they can get a goal early, then it forces their opponents out more which will create more chances for Arsenal.