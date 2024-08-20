Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka sealed the win for Arsenal, who finished two points behind champions Manchester City last season.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was impressed with the way his Gunners kicked off the new Premier League season in their 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

According to Arteta, though, his span could have scored a lot more goals, with the Spaniard coach saying: “Especially the beginning of the match, in the first half, where we were really good – really aggressive, really intense, a lot of purpose to attack, very fast, a lot of threat in the box.

“We generated a lot – we probably should have scored two or three, and the game would have been a bit different…”

Arsenal next host ex-coach Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who did the double over them, including in the home straight last season – a match that probably cost Arteta’s Gunners the title in the end.