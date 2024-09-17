Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has warned his Premier League rivals that his team now knows how to win ugly.

Having nearly blown a 3-0 lead before clinging on for a 3-2 win in their last meeting in April, Arteta says he saw signs of progress in how the Gunners managed the closing stages, as they look to dethrone Manchester City after finishing second last season.

Arteta says: “They threw everything at it, they tried but I think we looked more composed, better organised and gave very, very little away…

“In order to love the game and win, you have to do a lot of things that sometimes people call them ugly and enjoying doing those ugly things is a big compliment for this team.”