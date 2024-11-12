Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has two new worries to add to what he describes as a nightmare run of injuries after Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both failed to finish the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. Rice went off after 71 minutes and Saka was replaced 10 minutes later with both sustaining knocks.

And Arteta says: “It doesn’t look good because for two players of that importance to say they want to come off is unusual. “I don’t expect them to be fit [for England during the international break] because if not, they don’t come off.” Of Sunday’s result, the Spaniard adds: “After scoring the first goal I’m very disappointed with how we conceded the goal. That’s nowhere near the standards. That’s not very much like us.