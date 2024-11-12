Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has two new worries to add to what he describes as a nightmare run of injuries after Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both failed to finish the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.
Rice went off after 71 minutes and Saka was replaced 10 minutes later with both sustaining knocks.
And Arteta says: “It doesn’t look good because for two players of that importance to say they want to come off is unusual.
“I don’t expect them to be fit [for England during the international break] because if not, they don’t come off.”
Of Sunday’s result, the Spaniard adds: “After scoring the first goal I’m very disappointed with how we conceded the goal. That’s nowhere near the standards. That’s not very much like us.
“I think we have to fault ourselves. That’s something that we have to do better.”