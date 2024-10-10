As it stands in the group heading into the third round, Italy are on top after two wins from two, followed by France and Belgium both with one win and a defeat and winless Israel in fourth.

It is the match at the Stadio Olimpico between hosts Italy and Belgium that will be the big one tonight, with Arsenal playmaker Leandro Trossard hoping to take his club form to the national team.

Trossard is expected to fill the midfield role that injured Kevin De Bruyne usually plays and says of his form: “I feel good, yes. Is this my best form ever? I dare not say but I think I’m performing quite consistently at Arsenal.”

The 29-year-old Trossard is back in the squad after a surprise omission for last month’s Nations League games against Israel and France.