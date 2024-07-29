Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1 in their pre-season friendly in California on Sunday.
The Gunners had to fight back from 1-0 down at the SoFi Stadium, after United hitman Rasmus Hojlund showed superb strength and close control to beat Ayden Heaven down the left before firing home the opener in the 10th minute.
Coach Mikel Arteta’s men then hit back in 26th minute through striker Gabriel Jesus, who tapped home a low cross from the left side of the field before replacement attacker Gabriel Martinelli cut in from the left to send the ball past United goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 81st minute.
Of the victory, Arsenal coach Arteta says: “I think it was a really competitive match, really good opposition for us, and I’m very happy that we managed to win the game.
“It was a big test against an opponent that are in a good moment. They’re having a good pre-season and we have to turn around a result which is great practice for us.”
Following the 90 minutes, the two sides had a penalty shootout, which United won 4-3.
But coach Ten Hag will be sweating on the fitness of new signing Leny Yoro and goal-scorer Hojlund.
Ten Hag says: “Of course it is too short [to know about their injuries] and we have to wait over 24 hours, then we will hopefully know more.
“We were careful especially with Leny [Yoro] as he only did 50 percent of the [training] sessions. He has to come up but let’s be positive and see what comes out.”
