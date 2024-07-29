The Gunners had to fight back from 1-0 down at the SoFi Stadium, after United hitman Rasmus Hojlund showed superb strength and close control to beat Ayden Heaven down the left before firing home the opener in the 10th minute.

Coach Mikel Arteta’s men then hit back in 26th minute through striker Gabriel Jesus, who tapped home a low cross from the left side of the field before replacement attacker Gabriel Martinelli cut in from the left to send the ball past United goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 81st minute.

Of the victory, Arsenal coach Arteta says: “I think it was a really competitive match, really good opposition for us, and I’m very happy that we managed to win the game.

“It was a big test against an opponent that are in a good moment. They’re having a good pre-season and we have to turn around a result which is great practice for us.”