Spain are looking to become the most successful European Championship team in the history, while England are hunting for a first taste of glory when they square off in Sunday’s Euro final. Kicking off at 9pm at the Olympiastadion Berlin, the Spanish eye a fourth European title after winning in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Spain currently have the most titles alongside this year’s tournament hosts Germany, who they knocked out 2-1 in the quarterfinals before taking the scalp of France by the same scoreline in the semis. Attacker Dani Olmo, who is in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot with three goals so far, says ahead of Sunday’s decider: “We are very close now, one step away from glory.” While the tournament history backs Spain, their recent meetings with England tell a different story.

In 28 matches, captain Harry Kane and his Three Lions have beaten Spain 14 times with three matches ending in a draw. England also won the last meeting between them 3-2 in the Uefa Nations League in 2018. Kane, who won and scored a penalty in their 2-1 come-from-behind semifinal win over Netherlands on Wednesday night after beating Switzerland on penalties following a 1-1 regulation-time draw, believes his charges can clear the final hurdle.

INNIE FINALS: Harry Kane, back, and Ollie Watkins, front, after latter’s goal. With the country last winning a major tournament back in 1966 when they won the World Cup, England lost to Italy on penalties in the last Euro final. And Kane, who is tied with Olmo on three strikes at the top of the charts, says they will bank on that experience to avoid a repeat. Kane says: “We’ve got a lot of players who have experienced big games at international and club level.