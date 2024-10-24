Something big is brewing at Aston Villa, with the Premier League club topping the 36-team Champions League log ahead of last night’s round of matches. After beating Bologna 2-0, coach Unai Emery’s men have won all three matches they’ve played to date.

Fourth in the Premier League with only one defeat in eight matches, expectation is high at Villa Park. But it’s not all maanskyn en rose at the club, as was evident during their win over the Italians on Tuesday night when super-sub Jhon Duran was subbed off in his first start of the year. TANTRUM: Villa’s Jhon Duran After banging in four goals off the bench in the Premier League to date and another off the wood in their shock 1-0 win over Bayern Munich last time out in the Champions League, Duran was given a start against Bologna.

He then found the back of the net again in the 64th minute and was subbed off straight afterwards. The player didn’t take kindly to coming off and kicked and punched a seat on the bench. Coach Emery, though, is min gespin over his tantrum, telling the UK’s Independent: “I have no problem with his reaction. Every message we send in the dressing room is about respect and having our values.