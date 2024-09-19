Arsenal are facing the giants this week, up against Europa League champions Atalanta in the Champions League tonight at 9pm before tackling Premier League top dogs Manchester City on Sunday. The Gunners will have to do all this while being without captain Martin Odegaard, who is still out with an ankle injury suffered while on duty for the Norwegian national team.

Coming off a morale-boosting 1-0 north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, coach Mikel Arteta admits his manne will have to staan sterk in a tough week. Of whether he has concerns about the hectic schedule, Arteta says: “Whether I have or not, I’m sure we’re going to play Thursday and Sunday. So it’s what it is. We have to adapt to that. “We’re going to a top team [Atalanta], a very challenging team that is up there. We’re going to have to adapt to those things.”

We want more ✊ pic.twitter.com/YoyXRwwNEd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2024 Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini secured a 3-2 win against Fiorentina at home in Serie A on Sunday, coming from behind twice during the match. However, the 66-year-old is not optimistic despite the result, as they are set to face last season’s Premier League runners-up. Gasperini says: “Arsenal are a great reference point in England, they dominated the Premier League last season along with Manchester City and Liverpool.