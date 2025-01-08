BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM TOTTENHAM Hotspur are a dangerous opponent and Liverpool will have to work to prevent them from having their way in tonight’s 10pm League Cup semifinal first leg at Spurs.

That’s the word from Liverpool coach Arne Slot ahead of the clash with under-pressure Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. Both teams smaak to play attacking football, with the last match between them in December ending in a thrilling 6-3 win for the Merseyside club. With both clubs having scored more than 40 goals in the Premier League thus far, another goalfest could be on the cards.

And Slot says: “[We have] two teams who have such a clear identity and playing style. Both teams are trying to force that identity towards the other. Liverpool coach Arne Slot expects a vrag goals in tonight’s showdown “Large parts of the away game two weeks ago we could show our identity. But they in large parts showed how good they are. Scoring three goals against us is a big compliment.”

Meanwhile, Postecoglou says Tottenham’s ambition is to make sure Heung-min Son ends his Spurs career with a trophy after they exercised an option to extend the captain’s contract until 2026. Son, named club captain in August 2023, shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the 2021-22 season after scoring 23 goals. Spurs, however, have not won a major trophy since their League Cup triumph in 2008.