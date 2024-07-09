BY FERNANDO KALLAS Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when they take on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash tonight in Munich at 9pm, while their opponents hope to keep their impressive campaign going even without key players.

With Kylian Mbappe leading their talented squad, France were well among the favourites when they arrived in Germany. But they have come under fire from fans and pundits alike for a string of unimpressive performances and have reached the last four without scoring a single goal in open play. Despite reaching the final of the last two World Cups, winning in Russia in 2018, their Euros record under coach Didier Deschamps is less impressive.

UNITY: Spain’s Luis de la Fuente In his 12 years, their best result was a runner-up spot in 2016 on home soil. Midfielder Youssouf Fofana doesn’t care about the outside noise, though, and says: “Personally I don’t give a damn. “We are semifinalists. Questions about the level of Antoine [Griezmann] and Kylian [Mbappe]?