Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is not happy after his side lost their first pre-season friendly of the new term 1-0 to Norway’s Rosenborg on Monday. The hosts, who had 22 shots at goal to United’s seven, scored in added time through substitute forward Noah Holm to klap the Red Devils.

While many of Ten Hag’s first-team regulars are not yet back from international duty, the team included the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Jonny Evans and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. New arrival, 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee, who signed from Bologna for a fee of £36.5m on Sunday, was not included. THE NEW GUY: Zirkzee Of going down to the Norwegians as they start their rebuild following a disappointing eighth place in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag tells the team’s website: “The result is not secondary.

“But of course we play in pre-season, but at Manchester United the standard has to be winning games and definitely not to lose games. “If you can’t win, don’t lose the games. But we did in the end, in the last seconds of the game. Of course the performance is more important, but we know the performance was below [the] standard.” He adds: “We can talk and make good on everything that was bad, but I am not that guy. I have seen that this is not the standard for top football…”