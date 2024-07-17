Gareth Southgate resigned from his role as England manager on Tuesday after yet another heartbreaking final loss at the Euros, their second straight failure in the title decider of the continental tournament.

England lost 2-1 to Spain in Sunday’s finale in Berlin and the 53-year-old Englishman said afterwards that he would discuss his future with his bosses.

Southgate then made his decision on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.