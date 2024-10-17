Cape Town - German Thomas Tuchel was on Wednesday named England football’s head coach and is already under pressure. Former Chelsea manager Tuchel was confirmed as Englishman Gareth Southgate’s full-time replacement, becoming England’s third foreign head coach.

And it hasn’t gone down well with all in England, with some backlash innie UK for not appointing a British mentor. Former England captain Alan Shearer believes it was a bold decision to bring in Tuchel, who was also linked with Erik ten Hag’s head coaching job at Manchester United. Even before the German was confirmed, Shearer said: “I really hope that they have spoken to English managers. I am reliably told that they didn’t speak to [Newcastle’s] Eddie Howe or sound him out at all.”

BRING IT HOME: England’s Shearer Of Tuchel, he added: “We need a trophy – it’s as simple as that. We need a manager who can deliver that. “There’s no doubt he has an incredible CV, but this is going to be a very different test for him. It’s a bold move from the FA, there’s no doubt about it.” Another ex-Three Lions captain Gary Lineker says: “Tuchel will have looked at this squad and thought there is so much talent in there, this is an unbelievable opportunity of winning the greatest trophy of all.”