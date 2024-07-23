According to the UK’s Mirror, coach Pep Guardiola is eyeing the 26-year-old Eze as a possible replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, who is believed to be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

City kick off their pre-season friendlies campaign when they face Celtic tomorrow morning at 1.30am at Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina, USA.

And while De Bruyne will not be on show, the squad, including Erling Haaland who turned 24 yesterday, will be out to prove to their boss that they can make the step up if some of the big guns should depart.

One such a player looking to make his mark is 20-year-old Irish defender Callum Doyle, who is looking forward to cross swords with his countrymen in the US.