Netherlands have finally cracked the code at Euro 24, according to their Liverpool star Cody Gakpo.
The Oranje steamrolled Romania 3-0 in their last-16 on Tuesday, with Gakpo scoring the opener before Donyell Malen klapped a double.
They went into the match scrutinised for losing to Austria in their final group match and finishing third.
Virgil is all of us. 🗣️#NothingLikeOranje #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/WPIs1dfKFw— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 2, 2024
D⚽⚽NYELL MALEN! ⚡#NothingLikeOranje #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/AkAl98GEG4— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 2, 2024
But as they gear up to face Turkey in Saturday’s quarterfinals, Gakpo says: “This was the answer we had to our last performance – good game, good goals, we played good football. Of course we could do better, but a good showing after the last game.
“A good step in that next direction. We felt we were in control even though they were a dangerous opponent.”
From Cody to you! 💌#NothingLikeOranje #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/fTqdgs2DMt— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 2, 2024
Of his goal, he adds: “Great to break the tension like that. We never had the feeling that we would lose control...”
Turkey, meanwhile, stunned Austria 2-1 thanks to defender Merih Demiral’s double.
Of the win, coach Vincenzo Montella says: “Everyone gave a bit extra in terms of their soul, and for a head coach, you know that there are matches such as these and you can only win matches such as these if there is a soul within the squad.
In tomorrow night’s quarterfinals, Spain face Euro host Germany while Portugal go up against France on the same day. England face Switzerland on Saturday.
Eyes on the quarter-finals 👀#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/uy2MfznzX6— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 3, 2024
Les Bleus sont déjà de retour sur le terrain pour préparer le match de vendredi ! 🇵🇹🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/MG8qt9L6K9— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 2, 2024