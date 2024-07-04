Netherlands have finally cracked the code at Euro 24, according to their Liverpool star Cody Gakpo. The Oranje steamrolled Romania 3-0 in their last-16 on Tuesday, with Gakpo scoring the opener before Donyell Malen klapped a double.

They went into the match scrutinised for losing to Austria in their final group match and finishing third. Virgil is all of us. 🗣️#NothingLikeOranje #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/WPIs1dfKFw — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 2, 2024 D⚽⚽NYELL MALEN! ⚡#NothingLikeOranje #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/AkAl98GEG4 — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 2, 2024 But as they gear up to face Turkey in Saturday’s quarterfinals, Gakpo says: “This was the answer we had to our last performance – good game, good goals, we played good football. Of course we could do better, but a good showing after the last game. “A good step in that next direction. We felt we were in control even though they were a dangerous opponent.”

From Cody to you! 💌#NothingLikeOranje #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/fTqdgs2DMt — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) July 2, 2024 Of his goal, he adds: “Great to break the tension like that. We never had the feeling that we would lose control...” Turkey, meanwhile, stunned Austria 2-1 thanks to defender Merih Demiral’s double. Of the win, coach Vincenzo Montella says: “Everyone gave a bit extra in terms of their soul, and for a head coach, you know that there are matches such as these and you can only win matches such as these if there is a soul within the squad.