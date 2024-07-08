Netherlands are the fourth and final team to book their place in the semifinals of the European Championship when they beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday night. The Dutch were the only team of the four to have won their quarterfinals in regulation time, coming from behind thanks to strikes from Stefan de Vrij and a Mert Muldur own goal in a second-half blitz to cancel out Samet Akaydin’s 35th minute opener.

ON FIRE: Cody Gakpo of Netherlands celebrates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals soccer match between Netherlands and Turkey. They will now face England on Wednesday, after the Three Lions beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties after their match ended in a 1-1 draw with Breel Embolo (75th minute) and Bukayo Saka (80th minute) scoring. On Friday, a Mikel Merino header for Spain’s La Roja in the 119th minute downed hosts Germany 2-1 in extra time, after Dani Olmo scored in the 51st minute with Florian Wirtz equalising in the 89th minute. 🤗 ¿Me ayudas a que ganen @daniolmo7 o @mikelmerino1?@UEFAcom_es ha nominado los chicharros de nuestros cracks ante Alemania para el MEJOR GOL de los cuartos de la @EURO2024.



🙏🏼 ¿Un votito en este link sería mucho pedir? https://t.co/1LLab8WEtI #VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/Ae3aAhvqpM — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 7, 2024 France’s Les Bleus booked their place against Spain on Wednesday after beating Portugal 5-3 on penalties following a goalless draw.