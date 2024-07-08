Netherlands are the fourth and final team to book their place in the semifinals of the European Championship when they beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday night.
The Dutch were the only team of the four to have won their quarterfinals in regulation time, coming from behind thanks to strikes from Stefan de Vrij and a Mert Muldur own goal in a second-half blitz to cancel out Samet Akaydin’s 35th minute opener.
They will now face England on Wednesday, after the Three Lions beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties after their match ended in a 1-1 draw with Breel Embolo (75th minute) and Bukayo Saka (80th minute) scoring.
On Friday, a Mikel Merino header for Spain’s La Roja in the 119th minute downed hosts Germany 2-1 in extra time, after Dani Olmo scored in the 51st minute with Florian Wirtz equalising in the 89th minute.
France’s Les Bleus booked their place against Spain on Wednesday after beating Portugal 5-3 on penalties following a goalless draw.
The Dutch, though, who qualified for the knockouts as one of the three best third-placed teams, are vol selfvertroue.
Coach Ronald Koeman says: “We’re playing two more games, if all goes well.
“Nobody expected this. But our mission is not over yet. If you play a semifinal, you want to reach the final.”
