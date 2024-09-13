Die gala is aan in this year’s PSL Premiership with Cape Town City and Royal AM set for a royal season opener at the Harry Gwala Stadium today at 3pm. Opening the floor for the 2024/25 season, coach Eric Tinkler’s Citizens will fancy their chances against a Royal AM team that couldn’t add players because of a transfer embargo as a result of a pay dispute with former striker Samir Nurkovic.

As for City, they added a vrag new players and that, according to assistant coach Diogo Peral, makes them a gevaarlike unit heading into the league opener. After losing to Orlando Pirates in the semifinals of the MTN8, Peral said of City’s squad: “What this team added [in the off-season] and what we didn’t have in the past is healthy competition in training. We always go on about 90 minutes[on the pitch] but 90 minutes is a short period of time if you consider the hours we spend on training. “When your rightback is competing against another rightback, your six is competing against another top six, your 10 is competing with a really good 10, then your level of competition in training lifts and that’s what we need and that’s what we were lacking sometimes.

WE LEVELLED UP: Diogo Peral “If your level of training is up, then the level in the game will eventually be up.” The opening weekend of the league does not feature a full round of games, with a number of matches to be played next week. Champions Mamelodi Sundowns start their campaign in a mouthwatering clash with SuperSport United on Tuesday, while Stellies FC’s opener is the following day against Golden Arrows.