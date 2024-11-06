Stellenbosch FC would like nothing more than to right the wrongs of this past weekend when they host TS Galaxy at Athlone Stadium in the PSL tonight at 7.30pm. Flying high in the Premiership, Stellies came crashing down on Sunday when they lost 1-0 to Marumo Gallants in the quarterfinal of the Carling Knockout Cup – a tournament they won last season.

It was the second time in a week that Stellies played against Gallants, having beaten the men from Bloemfontein 1-0 in the league three days prior to their cup exit. The defeat left a bitter taste in the mouth of coach Steve Barker, who said afterwards: “I don’t think it was our best performance by a long shot. “It’s never easy playing the same team twice in three-four days. Credit to them, they played better at home.

“In the first 20 minutes, we probably threw the game away in terms of the one or two chances we created. We had our chances, we didn’t take it and that gave them more belief. “In the first half, we were unlucky to go down at half time. The second half was scrappy, we lost structure and momentum. All round it was not a good day at the office.” HAD A BAD DAY: Steve Barker Stellies, though, would like nothing more than to take their chances and have a better day at the office.

Currently fourth on the log with three wins from six matches and two draws, things are going well for them in the league. And one player who will be looking to make more of the team’s chances is defender Thabo Moloisane, who scored the winner in the league match against Gallants last time out. The defender told the club’s website after klapping that winner: “I came into this season with aspirations to score more goals because I know that I am a defender who scores. I’m glad that I was able to get off the mark and it gives me confidence to know that I can also chip in when the team needs.