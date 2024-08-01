Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is hoping this will be his breakthrough season at the club.
The 22-year-old, who scored in United’s 2-0 pre-season win over Rangers, says the fact that coach Erik ten Hag likes to give youngsters a go, is encouraging.
He tells United’s website ahead of this morning’s match against Real Betis: “The manager believes in young players. You bring [Alejandro] Garnacho in two years ago. They give him a lot of game time and he brings Kobbie [Mainoo] in last season.
“He gave him game time and this season I think he brings other players, young Academy players and I think the manager believes a lot in young players and this is the most important thing and I hope this season he is going to give me a lot of game time.
“But it’s up to me to prove myself in training and to say I’m ready to start now with the team.”
While Diallo is looking to hit the ground running this season, it looks like new signing Leny Yoro, 18, could miss the start of the season after he was spotted on crutches following their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.