The 22-year-old, who scored in United’s 2-0 pre-season win over Rangers, says the fact that coach Erik ten Hag likes to give youngsters a go, is encouraging.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is hoping this will be his breakthrough season at the club.

He tells United’s website ahead of this morning’s match against Real Betis: “The manager believes in young players. You bring [Alejandro] Garnacho in two years ago. They give him a lot of game time and he brings Kobbie [Mainoo] in last season.

“He gave him game time and this season I think he brings other players, young Academy players and I think the manager believes a lot in young players and this is the most important thing and I hope this season he is going to give me a lot of game time.

“But it’s up to me to prove myself in training and to say I’m ready to start now with the team.”