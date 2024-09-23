Defender John Stones came off the bench last night to score a 98th minute equaliser for Manchester City in their 2-2 Premier League draw against 10-man Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. With time running out and City having 33 shots at Arsenal’s goal to the five the Gunners had, it looked like coach Mikel Arteta’s men were going to hold out for all three points – despite their one-man disadvantage.

But then Stones tucked in a deflected shot with virtually the final kick of the game to steal a share of the spols and keep City unbeaten and at the top of the standings – two points ahead of the fourth-placed Gunners. It was, however, a heated game between two champion sides. Stones' stoppage-time equaliser! 💥 pic.twitter.com/wDTf6r34QV — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 22, 2024 City were gevaarlik from the first whistle and took the lead in the ninth minute when Savinho put Erling Haaland into space with the perfect through ball.

The Norwegian did his thing and finished the move for his 100th Man City goal in his 105th match for the club. Arsenal didn’t sak their vlag and defender Riccardo Calafiori thumped home a stunner from outside the box in the 23rd minute after being set up by Gabriel Martinelli. It was two minutes from half-time when Gabriel headered home a corner delivery from Bukayo Saka to make it 2-1 for the Gunners, before Leandro Trossard was sent off and the game changed completely.