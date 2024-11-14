Fan want South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan out, following his arrest on Wednesday on charges related to a R1.3 million fraud and theft racket. The arrest of Jordaan, who was a leading figure in bringing the 2010 World Cup to South Africa, stems from a raid by police on the Safa offices in March.

Following the raid police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the allegations are that “between 2014 and 2018, the president of Safa used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company, without authorisation from the Safa board”. Jordaan, 73, and his co-accused, Safa chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling appeared in court on Wednesday and were released on R10 000 bail. CO-ACCUSED: Gronie Hluyo But fans have seen enough of the prez and took to X to voice their concerns.

Himothy @NtandoTsosane wrote: “Danny Jordaan is a disgrace to south African football, he can't be chowing money while PSL teams are struggling financially, we need Lucas radebe as a president of SAFA…” Ben Pooler @benpooler asks: “Has Danny Jordaan finally reached the end of the road following his arrest?” Sinekhekhe @Celedomele adds: “Danny Jordaan must step down as a SAFA president then this case will go away simply.”