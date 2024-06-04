Cape Town Spurs can’t afford to keep Ernst Middendorp on as head coach of the club following their relegation to the National First Division (NFD) and on Monday announced that they have parted ways with the German. Middendorp replaced ex-coach Shaun Bartlett in October last year and despite an upturn in form since his arrival, Spurs simply couldn’t do enough to prevent PSL relegation and finished heel laaste.

A statement from CEO Alexi Efstathiou released on the club’s website on Monday, reads: “On behalf of the board and the club, we would like to convey our sincere gratitude to Ernst for his commitment and dedication over the recent months. MIN KROON: Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou “The spirited fight that he was able to master in the second phase with our team was nothing short of amazing. “Unfortunately, due to the restrictive financial environment of the NFD, the club was unable to extend the relationship.