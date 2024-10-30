The Kapenaars, too, have a ding of twee om te bewys after coach Eric Tinkler’s hele squad was snubbed for coach Hugo Broos’s latest 35-man preliminary squad.

Following their shock 1-0 PSL Premiership defeat to Polokwane City on Sunday, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have a point to prove when they host Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld tonight at 7.30pm.

With five of neighbours Stellies’ players making the squad and an incredible 10 from tonight’s opponents Downs, City will be uitgevreet for the three points up north.

NEEDS A WIN: Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler

Coming off a 0-0 draw with Magesi at the weekend, City have only registered one win in their four matches to date, while Downs have lost once and won their other four.

In other PSL action tonight, Golden Arrows host SuperSport United, while Magesi welcome Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM open their doors for Polokwane City – all at 7.30pm.