Cape Town City’s academy is the best place in South Africa for young footballers learning the game, according to club chairman John Comitis. Comitis’ statement comes after the club’s starlet Emile Witbooi spent some time in London where he was undergoing a trial with Premier League giants Chelsea.

Further reports last week even said Manchester City were keeping tabs on Witbooi, the son of former Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns star Bradley Ralani. It was Witbooi’s performances in the Multichoice Diski League and for the U17 national team that alerted the English giants to his immense talent. City chairman Comitis tells FARPost: “It means we are on the right track.

“We’ve worked hard building the academy while creating networks and pathways to make sure Cape Town City is the best place for elite young talent in South Africa. “It’s a beautiful opportunity for Emile to measure himself against the best footballers in the world. “He will get more opportunities like this, as will the many other special players we have coming through the academy.”