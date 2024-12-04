Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim wants his Red Devils to be brave and go out with all guns blazing when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight at 10.15pm. United are unbeaten in their first three games under Amorim, but the Portuguese faces the first real test of his managerial skills at high-flying Arsenal in the Premier League.

United, who are in ninth place on the log, have struggled to score this season with 13 goals in their first 12 league matches, but the floodgates finally opened at the weekend when they thumped Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford. However, they travel to the Emirates knowing how tough it will be, having lost their last three meetings with the second-placed Arsenal. And Amorim says: “It’s the best team that we have faced by far. But a test is every game. If you saw the last game [against Everton], it was really tough.

CONFIDENT: Boss Amorim “It’s important to be brave, when I say it’s brave it’s not pressing all the time higher. It’s not the same. You have to understand the game, the moments of the game. We need to have the ball, that is a key point. “We want to have the ball, we want to dominate some moments of the game, because you know these matches it’s hard to control all the game. We have to be brave and play the game.” Arsenal, meanwhile, smashed West Ham 5-2 in their last meeting and are confident heading into tonight’s match, with Bukayo Saka saying: “We are playing good football right now and we want to continue like this. We are back to our best form. We look fluid and dynamic we are all enjoying it right now…