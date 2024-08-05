Erling Haaland’s hattrick, including two goals in the first five minutes, led Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2 on Saturday in an English club football friendly at Columbus, Ohio. Reigning Premier League champion City scored goals 54 seconds apart in the first half and 71 seconds apart in the second half to dominate the fixture.

The 24-year-old Norwegian Haaland scored with a penalty kick in the fourth minute and, after a Moises Caicedo give away in the Chelsea half, smashed a right-footed shot into the right corner for a 2-0 City lead in the fifth minute - only 17 seconds after the restart. Oscar Bobb boosted the lead to three in the 55th minute, before Haaland then completed his hat trick in the 56th minute after City forced a turnover in Chelsea territory. Haaland took a pass at the top of the box between two defenders and flicked in a left-footed shot for a 4-0 City edge only 25 seconds after the restart.