Cape Town City want to pick up the broken pieces when they travel to Richards Bay for their Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal clash tomorrow at 3pm.
The Citizens were klapped 3-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL Premiership clash on Wednesday night.
But coach Eric Tinkler is looking forward and says why his manne must vergeet about the past, explaining: “Our target and objective is to bring a trophy back to Cape Town. Let’s not think about the past, but look to the future. Our full focus now turns to our game against Richards Bay.”
Midfielder Fortune Makaringe agrees with his coach and adds: “Yes, the boys are disappointed, but we’ve got to pick ourselves back up, work hard, and come back stronger.”
With City and Bay getting the ball rolling tomorrow, Kaizer Chiefs welcome Mamelodi Sundowns in what is a mouthwatering quarterfinal clash at 6pm.
Then on Sunday, Stellenbosch FC travel to Marumo Gallants for their 3pm kickoff - the two teams also locked horns in the league last night - with TS Galaxy and Magesi squaring off at the same time.
