Cape Town City completed a goalless weekend for the Cape’s PSL sides when they played to a 0-0 draw with Magesi at Athlone Stadium last night. Playing at home, coach Eric Tinkler’s manskappe enjoyed 72 percent of the possession and made an incredible 598 passes to the 237 made by the visitors.

Playing in the Kaapse reen, City also rained down shots at Magesi’s goal – taking nine in total, with three of them being on target. The visitors, meanwhile, couldn’t register a single shot on target. City’s beste kans came in the 51st minute when Heaven Sereetsi hit the crossbar five or so minutes after replacing Darwin Gonzalez.