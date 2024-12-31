Cape Town City would like nothing more than to put the troubles of 2024 behind them and hit the ground running in the new year.

Coach Eric Tinkler’s Citizens will have the chance to do so when they host Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL Premiership blockbuster at 5.45pm this Sunday.

Down in 12th place on the log after three wins from their first 10 matches in the league this season, City welcome a Chiefs team in seventh with four wins from 10.

Tinkler knows his side have to be much better than what they are currently and said after going down 1-0 to AmaZulu at the weekend: “There is a lot of work that has to be done to get ourselves out of the position that we find ourselves in… it’s a tough task.”