BY LORI EWING Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson got on the scoresheet as the hosts held on for a stunning 2-1 victory over champions Manchester City on Saturday, ending the visitors’ unbeaten streak in the Premier League at 32 games.

The loss dropped coach Pep Guardiola’s City – who had not lost in the league since a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa on December 6 – to second in the table with 23 points after 10 matches, two points behind Liverpool. Andoni Iraola’s side climbed to eighth on 15 points with their first victory over City in the club’s history. Bournemouth were rewarded for their strong start with Semenyo’s ninth-minute goal.

Milos Kerkez superbly worked the ball up the left side to the byline before sending a low cross to Semenyo, who turned and beat City goalkeeper Ederson. CONSOLATION GOAL: Josko Gvardiol (right). Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes and Josko Gvardiol after the Premier League match. Evanilson doubled the lead in the 64th when he latched onto Kerkez’s cross and slotted home. City, who have been struggling with injuries to key players, created a nervy finish after pulling a goal back in the 82nd minute when defender Josko Gvardiol leapt to meet midfielder Ilkay Gundogan’s cross, his looping header pushed in off the bar by Mark Travers.

Of the result, Guardiola says: “We knew we couldn’t match the intensity. We have talked about it. It was an open game. We had chances at the end but I congratulate Bournemouth for the victory.” Giant-killers Bournemouth also beat Arsenal 2-0 last month. Of this win, coach Iraola says: “I’m very pleased, one thing is to beat City but another is to play better.”