BY ROHITH NAIR Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim says he will never be “comfortable” in the role and that his job could be in danger if he does not deliver.

United have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions and sit 14th in the Premier League ahead of tonight’s 10pm visit from Newcastle at Old Trafford. United paid an £11-million release fee to bring in Amorim from Sporting Lisbon and the team showed initial promise, including a famous win over fellow strugglers Manchester City. But the team crashed out of the League Cup, while also losing 2-0 to Wolves last week – their fourth loss in five league games.

And Amorim says: “The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable. “I know that if we don’t win, regardless of if they paid the buyout [clause to sign me] or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that. “I like that because that is the job. You can argue that I have been here one month and I’ve had four training [sessions], but we are not winning. That is the reality and I’m quite comfortable with that.”