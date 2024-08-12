With the sides having failed to find a breakthrough as the 90-minute mark approached, Gonzalez converted from the spot to fire his side into the semifinals of the first cup competition to open the new season.

Cape Town City beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 courtesy of a Darwin Gonzalez penalty two minutes from full time in their MTN8 clash, at Peter Mokaba Stadium, on Saturday.

Though Gonzalez will steal the headlines for scoring the winner, it was also a moment of redemption after he missed a penalty in the first half for the visitors.

Sekhukhune made a fight of the match, though, taking 10 shots at goal to City’s nine, with both teams having two shots on target on the day. But it just wasn’t their day.

City, meanwhile, join Stellies, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Polokwane City 1-0 on Sunday, in the final four.