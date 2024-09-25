Die ding gaan ruk at Athlone Stadium tonight at 7.30pm when Stellies FC and Cape Town City lock horns for local PSL Premiership bragging rights. The only top-flight clubs innie Kaap, after Cape Town Spurs got relegated from the Premiership at the end of last season, the match will be Stellies’ home game because of the unavailability of their turf at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

Despite playing at a home away from home, coach Steve Barker’s men will take some confidence from the fact that they’ve had Eric Tinkler’s Citizens’ nommer in this fixture over the years. In fact, of the 10 derbies played to date, Stellies have won an incredible seven with one ending in a draw and City winning just two times since their first meeting five years ago in 2019. Tinkler’s men will feel they have a point to prove, with the Citizens’ last victory over Stellies coming under former coach Jan Olde Riekerink back in 2020.

Tinkler managed to get a point against Barker in 2022, but other than that Stellies have ruled the roost innie Kaap, winning both their league matches against City 1-0 last season – Devin Titus scoring in the away fixture and Anicet Oura at home. In terms of the form book, City enter the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Royal AM in their league opener. HUMBLED: Stellies FC coach Barker A POINT TO PROVE: City boss Tinkler After Prins Tjiueza found the back of the net early for them, they allowed Royal AM back into the match later on and will be out to put in a strong 90-minute performance this time around.

Stellies, meanwhile, also played only one league fixture to date, shockingly going down 2-0 to Golden Arrows last weekend. After making next month’s MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates and also confirming a first group-stage appearance in Africa, Barker told the club’s website that last Wednesday’s loss put them “back down to earth”, leaving both Stellies and City with a point to prove tonight. TONIGHT’S OTHER PSL MATCHES