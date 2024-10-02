Stellies FC will be looking to druk op die nommer of forward Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela once again in their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates this weekend. “Bad Brad” has been in gevaarlike form since trading in his TS Galaxy jumper for the Maroons of Stellenbosch at the start of the season.

The 28-year-old forward scored a wonder-goal (curling the ball in from the edge of the area with his right boot) in their 1-1 draw with Polokwane City at the weekend. It wasn’t the best result for coach Steve Barker’s manne, but took Mojela’s tally for the season to an incredible five goals in eight games for Stellies. CONFIDENT: Steve Barker That’s just two fewer than the seven he scored in 34 outings for Galaxy last season.