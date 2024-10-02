Stellies FC will be looking to druk op die nommer of forward Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela once again in their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates this weekend.
“Bad Brad” has been in gevaarlike form since trading in his TS Galaxy jumper for the Maroons of Stellenbosch at the start of the season.
The 28-year-old forward scored a wonder-goal (curling the ball in from the edge of the area with his right boot) in their 1-1 draw with Polokwane City at the weekend.
It wasn’t the best result for coach Steve Barker’s manne, but took Mojela’s tally for the season to an incredible five goals in eight games for Stellies.
That’s just two fewer than the seven he scored in 34 outings for Galaxy last season.
Of his form, Barker says as they gear up for this weekend’s big one at the Moses Mabhida Stadium: “Bradley has been really good for us. He’s getting on the scoresheet and scoring some really nice goals…
“He’s playing with a lot of confidence, he’s a handful for any team…”