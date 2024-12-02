Bishop Lavis hero hero Devin Titus is the toast of the town from Stellenbosch to Chloorkop, after he coolly scored the only goal in Stellies FC’s 1-0 win over former PSL log leaders Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium last night.

The win for Stellies knocked the formerly unbeaten Bucs off the top of the standings, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Sekhukhune United 3-0, now the frontrunners because of a superior goal difference.

Titus’s 31st minute strike – set up by Ashley Cupido – left them in third place on the log.

Cape Town City, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows last night, with Kapenaars Gabriel Amato and Amadou Soukouna cancelling out Themba Mantshiyane and Ryan Moon’s strikes, before Nqobeko Dlamini’s 74th minute winner for the hosts.