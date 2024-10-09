Coach Hugo Broos wants the real Bafana Bafana to please stand up when they face Congo in back-to-back African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. According to Broos he didn’t see his regte span pitch up in their first two Group K qualifiers where they played to a 2-2 draw with Uganda on home soil, before beating South Sudan 3-2 away to take up second place on the log with four matches to play.

Broos reckons if his manskappe wys who they truly are, they can get the hele six points – two wins from two – against Congo. HIGH STANDARDS: Hugo Broos With the first match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday at 7pm, South Africa then travel to Brazaville for the return leg. And Broos wants fit-again captain Ronwen Williams and his brasse to stiek uit wild, saying: “We have to prepare the team very well so that we have six points from six. We want to avoid a stressful month of November – if we get six from six, we have qualified.

“If we don’t, then maybe the [last] two games against Sudan and Uganda can be tricky… “That’s why I want six from six and I want to see the real South Africa. We didn’t see the real South Africa in our last two games… “Two times we were lucky – our performance was not what I expected and I want to see a different South Africa in the two games that are in front of us…