Sage Stephens is one of two Kaapse players coach Hugo Broos’s trimmed down 23-man squad for South Africa’s laaste twee Group K African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. Second on the log after four rounds and needing one win from their remaining games to book their ticket to Morocco 2025, Bafana travel to log leaders Uganda next Friday, before concluding their group campaign at Cape Town Stadium on November 19 against South Sudan.

The uncapped Stephens, 33, joins captain Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine as the goalkeepers in the squad, with Broos saying of his selection: “First of all, he deserves it. BIG FAN: Coach Hugo Broos “Last time I already talked about keepers. I saw many games of Stellenbosch and he’s just a good keeper. “He’s older, but you know age doesn’t always have to play a role. Veli don’t play any more in AmaZulu, he was a little bit out of form after his mistake against Uganda.

“Ricardo Goss is injured, he has a groin injury. There was a vacant place.” Joining the Stellies shotstopper as the only other player from die Kaap is his club teammate Fawaaz Basadien, with teammates Jayden Adams, Ashley Cupido and Devin Titus failed to make the cut for the final squad. BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens and Sipho Chaine Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Mothobi Mvala, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien and Siyabonga Ngezana Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha