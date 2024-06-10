Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is happy with his team’s performance in their 1-1 Caf World Cup Qualifier Group C Qualifier in Nigeria on Friday night.
South Africa had helse travel issues in the build-up to the game, meaning their preparation for the clash was disrupted big time.
Broos says: “All the players want only one thing, and that is going to the World Cup. You see it in their mentality.
“It was a tough game against a good team, but in the first half, I think we played fantastic football.
“First of all, I think the result, a draw, is correct. We had our chances, Nigeria had their chances.
“But I have to congratulate my players. As you know or you don’t know, we had a terrible trip to Nigeria on Wednesday.
“We were only in bed at two o’clock on Thursday morning. So, we were 20 hours on the way, and when you see the mentality in the team, then I can only be proud.”