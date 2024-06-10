Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is happy with his team’s performance in their 1-1 Caf World Cup Qualifier Group C Qualifier in Nigeria on Friday night. South Africa had helse travel issues in the build-up to the game, meaning their preparation for the clash was disrupted big time.

Broos says: “All the players want only one thing, and that is going to the World Cup. You see it in their mentality. “It was a tough game against a good team, but in the first half, I think we played fantastic football. “First of all, I think the result, a draw, is correct. We had our chances, Nigeria had their chances.