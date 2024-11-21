Take a bow Cape Town, you once again wysed the rest of the country how to support our sports teams. You don’t have to take our word for it, just ask Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who was over the moon following Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium.

It was a special win for the national team, with Kapenaars Iqraam Rayners and Oswin Appollis combining for the first goal, while the introduction of Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens to debut in the 75th minute just capped what a significant moment it was for the Bafana team. Broos explains that he wysed his charges before kickoff that other teams that have already qualified for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco next year before they played their final group match, simply didn’t pitch up and lost their laaste game. But after winning theirs to top Group K, Broos says: “I asked the players not to spoil the party. And that shows against the mentality that we have in that team – those guys are hungry, they know to take their responsibility.

“It was a big crowd and they couldn’t disappoint them. From the first minute we played good football, it was a high tempo [and finished] 3-0. “I think we made the people happy and this is something that is important. More and more we win supporters over – it’s a big difference from two years ago when there were 2 000-5 000 people coming to our games. LOVES HIS TEAM: Hugo Broos “The people are coming because when they come to the stadium they see something and this is what we always wanted to do.