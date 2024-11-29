The youngest manager in Premier League history, Fabian Hurzeler, is making waves with his Brighton team.
And when they host the last-placed Southampton in tonight’s enigste Prem game at the Falmer Stadium at 10pm, the 31-year-old’s Seagulls could leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City into second place on the log.
Victory for Brighton, currently level on 22 points with Chelsea in third and Arsenal in fourth and one behind second-placed City, will see them rise from fifth to second place in a weekend that could see a much-changed top-four at the end of play on Sunday.
Coach Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will then look to play musical chairs with Brighton when they travel to West Ham for a London derby at 7.30pm tomorrow night.
The Gunners are on a high after smashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League earlier in the week.
Of the three teams chasing the top two – Liverpool on 31 points and Man City on 23 – Chelsea, in third, probably have the most challenging match of the weekend when they host Aston Villa on Sunday at 3.30pm.
Unai Emery’s Villans have struggled of late and have not won a match in their last seven outings in all competitions.
They played to a goalless draw with Juventus in their midweek Champions League and will be turbocharged to get one over Enzo Maresca’s Blues, who played Heidenheim in the Europa Conference League last night.
WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES
Tonight: Brighton v Southampton (10pm)
Tomorrow: Brentford v Leicester, Crystal Palace v
Newcastle, Forest v Ipswich Town, Wolves v Bournemouth (all 5pm), West Ham v Arsenal (7.30pm).
Sunday: Chelsea v Aston Villa, Man United v Everton, Tottenham v Fulham (all 3.30pm), Liverpool v Manchester City (6pm)