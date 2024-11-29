And when they host the last-placed Southampton in tonight’s enigste Prem game at the Falmer Stadium at 10pm, the 31-year-old’s Seagulls could leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City into second place on the log.

The youngest manager in Premier League history, Fabian Hurzeler, is making waves with his Brighton team.

Victory for Brighton, currently level on 22 points with Chelsea in third and Arsenal in fourth and one behind second-placed City, will see them rise from fifth to second place in a weekend that could see a much-changed top-four at the end of play on Sunday.

Coach Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will then look to play musical chairs with Brighton when they travel to West Ham for a London derby at 7.30pm tomorrow night.

The Gunners are on a high after smashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League earlier in the week.